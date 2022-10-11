Cowaramup BMXers set to ride into summer season

Cowaramup BMX Club is gearing up for the start of the 2022/23 summer racing season which begins on Friday October 21 and runs through to the April school holidays.
The club welcomes children from as young as two years to adult competitors.
Club spokesperson Tracey Gregory said joining was simple. "Riders need to sign up online with Auscycling Australia, then come along to our race meets and nominate to race," she said.
"Racing is on every Friday night from 6.45pm, with nominations closing at 6.20pm sharp.
"We are especially on the lookout for more mini-wheelers! Little riders on balance bikes kick off the night's racing so that their racing is done in time for bedtime."
The club will host a busy bee on Sunday October 16 from 9am to get some gear and track preparation in before the first round.
"Cowaramup BMX Club has gained a reputation for being a fabulous family orientated sporting club, run entirely by a team of dedicated parent volunteers, some of whom have joined the kids and also race on the night," said Ms Gregory.
"Last weekend we had seven riders competing in the State Titles, with one rider bringing home a State plate.
"The ever-changing track kas just been re-configured, courtesy of Connolly Contracting and now has a new table-top section, an extended finish line area and some more gnarly jumps.
"The track is looking amazing and will be further improved with the installation of a timing system, thanks in part to some funding from Rio Tinto."
An upcoming South West competition between Cowaramup, Bunbury and Collie is set for January, with riders from Vasse, Dunsborough, Margaret River and Busselton also taking part.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cowaramupbmx
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.