Happy Birthday Hope: Busselton's oldest footy tipper turns 100

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:15am
A familiar face to many within the South West community, Hope Holtham (left) is still an avid supporter of the Fremantle Dockers. Right: Hope and George Holtham on their wedding day. Pictures: Supplied

Hope Holtham, one of the oldest, if not the oldest, of Busselton's footy tippers, is looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday today, October 13, 2022.

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

