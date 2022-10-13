Happy Birthday Hope: Busselton's oldest footy tipper turns 100

Hope Holtham, one of the oldest, if not the oldest, of Busselton's footy tippers, is looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday today, October 13, 2022.
The vibrant local, who lives at Baptistcare William Carey Court Residential Care in Busselton, ran the Augusta TAB with her late husband George for more than 20 years after moving to Augusta in the 1960s.
A familiar face to many within the South West community over the years, Hope is still a competitive and avid supporter of both WA footy teams, but especially the Fremantle Dockers.
"Hope loves the footy and she is certainly happy with how the Dockers played this year," Baptistcare Lifestyle Coordinator Roslyn McDonald said.
"A great example of living life to the fullest, Hope embraces her love for music and enjoys participating in the various social activities here at William Carey Court.
"When it comes to the secret of a long and happy life, I have no doubt that for Hope it is always having a laugh, enjoying a good biscuit and watching the footy."
Hope was actively involved in Augusta's Home and Community Care, running regular footy tipping competitions and other activities for local seniors.
Originally from Grass Valley, Hope's family moved to Northam after losing their farm during the Great Depression.
After meeting George at a dance, they married in 1954 and moved to Queensland as George was an ammunitions officer in the army.
Moving back to their home state of Western Australia a few years later, the couple set off in a caravan and travelled to Wyalkatchem before moving to Bullfinch where Hope ran the local store.
Hope and George then moved to the South West and in 1961 had their son Kevin, who passed away at 21 years old.
The clever businesswoman not only ran the town's TAB, but set up Augusta's haberdashery store, playing music for customers to dance and sing along to.
Hope will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends at Baptistcare William Carey Court, enjoying some of her favourite foods, including warm sausage rolls and sponge cake.
