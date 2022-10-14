South West's hardworking hospo stars on AHA Awards shortlist

South West hospitality venues and professionals are set to shine at the 2022 AHA Excellence Awards, boasting a huge presence on the list of finalists revealed today.
With the full awards ceremony held in November, venues in Bunbury, Australind, Margaret River and Busselton are standout performers across a range of categories.
The Rose Hotel & Motel in Bunbury and Treendale Farm Hotel in Australind both appear several times on the shortlist including the Community Service Award, the Draught Beer Quality Award and the Family Dining Award, while the Last Slice Sports Bar is up for the Social Media Activity Award and the New Venue Award.
Further south, Shelter Brewing Co finds itself on the shortlist for the Tourism Initiative Award, the Boutique Brewery Award and the Regional Casual Pub Dining Award.
Amelia Park Lodge in Abbey, Blue Manna Bistro in Dunsborough and the Dunsborough Tavern also received finalist spots, while Settlers Tavern's hardworking staff were recognised - Sarah Bingham, Giovanni Scomazzon and Kristhy Jean Arnaiz all shortlisted.
Margaret River small bar Rio's landed finalist spots across three categories, which co-owner and manager Dan Smith said was testament to the team.
"Everyone in Hospo knows what it's taken over the past 12 months to not only stay positive, but to remain open as a business," Smith told the Mail.
"To get recognised in WA's most celebrated night for hospitality is truly humbling and we're under no illusions that without our team here at Rio's this wouldn't have been possible.
"We owe so much to all our staff that have been with us since opening, but most importantly our venue manager Melody, who toes the line every day and ensures everyone gets a great experience when coming to Rio's."
The list of finalists was released after a record number of entries in this year's awards, which AHA(WA) CEO Bradley Woods said demonstrated the reliance of WA's hotels, bars, pubs, taverns and restaurants.
"As we pivot out of the pandemic, WA's hospitality industry is firmly focussed on a more positive future and the Awards for Excellence are a sensational way of celebrating everything that makes the hospitality industry so exceptional," Mr Woods said.
"The awards are a way of celebrating the very best of WA's hospitality venues and the staff who drive their success, which after almost three years of turmoil, is more important than ever.
"Over the 40 award categories, we received almost 1,000 nominations from venues and staff across Perth and regional WA.
"Nominations have been narrowed down to hundreds of finalists who represent the very best of WA's extraordinary hospitality industry."
Dan Smith said he and the Rio's Margaret River team were celebrating the recognition of all the region's venues along with their own.
"No matter what happens on the night, we're proud to be representing the town we live in and love and wish everybody the best of luck for the 7th November," he said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
