Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

High demand brings back Just Home workshops

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Saturday November 5, Stuart Carrick (right) will present his composting workshop at the Organic Garden on Bussell Highway. Picture: Just Home Margaret River

Just Home Margaret River has announced that two of its most popular workshops will return to the community due to public demand for the informative sessions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.