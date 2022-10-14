High demand brings back Just Home workshops

Just Home Margaret River has announced that two of its most popular workshops will return to the community due to public demand for the informative sessions.
"We ran both the Weed Foraging Workshop and the Composting Workshop earlier on in the year, and both proved to be very popular," said Just Home's Geraldine Clarke.
"Many people have mentioned to me that they were disappointed that they missed out.
"We are running the workshops on Saturday mornings this time around to make them accessible to those working during the week."
The Weed Foraging Workshop is first off the rank and will be held at the Environment Centre Community Garden on Clarke road at 9am Saturday October 22.
Nirala Hunt will lead attendees on a tour of the neighbourhood, identifying many common roadside plants that are edible, and some also medicinal.
"Nirala is a treasure box of botanical knowledge, and you will come away knowing that a salad is always close at hand," said Geraldine.
On Saturday November 5, Stuart Carrick will present his composting workshop at the Organic Garden on Bussell Highway.
"Stuart is passionate about all aspects of sustainability, especially compost.
"Stuart is knowledgeable and engaging and would love to see you embracing compost in this informative workshop."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.