Junior surf stars ready to tackle big names in Mandurah

The World Surf League's Pro Junior Series arrives back in WA for the first time since 2017 this weekend, with a huge field of the country's top young groms preparing to head into the surf in Mandurah.
In the final event of the World Surf League (WSL) Australia/Oceania Junior Series for 2022, surfers aged 20 and under will compete in the Peel Pro Junior in hopes of qualifying for the World Junior Championship in 2023.
There are two male and two female spots up for grabs from the Australia/Oceania region, and the competition is tough with some big name surfers including Kobi Clements (Sydney, NSW) and Sierra Kerr (Coolangatta, QLD) topping the field.
WA's best and brightest will also be battling it out in the waves, with Willow Hardy (Margaret River), leading the charge from her eighth position on the WSL women's junior rankings.
Hardy will be joined by her sister Olive Hardy in the event, as well as fellow West Aussies Coral Durant (Red Bluff), Ruby Berry (Augusta) and Kaleisha Launders (Margaret River).
Yallingup's Otis North has been awarded the wildcard position and despite breaking his leg earlier this year, his powerful approach is expected to see him dominate in the water.
He will be joined by South West compatriots Macklin Flynn (Cowaramup), Jack Mitchell (Margaret River) and Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough).
"WSL is stoked to be heading back to WA this year," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati.
"This event will play a massive role in shaping the careers of our young Pro Junior competitors.
"We're excited to crown our regional Pro Junior Champions after the Peel Pro Junior, and will be announcing the surfers who will get the opportunity to compete in the World Junior Championships to be held in California in early January next year."
Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams said the surf culture was strong in the south coast city.
"It is fantastic to see the West Australian Pro Surf Series returning to our shores with the Peel Pro Junior," he said.
"I look forward to welcoming the local, interstate and international competitors to Mandurah's awesome beaches and to seeing some tough competition out on our breaks."
With conditions expected to reach their best later in the weekend, competition is likely to wind up on Monday.
