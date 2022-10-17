Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Rowing club rolls up the doors for community Open Day

Updated October 18 2022 - 9:33am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:00pm
The Margaret River Rowing Club is rolling up the doors on their riverside facilities and inviting the local community to attend a free Open Day on Sunday October 23.

