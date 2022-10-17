Rowing club rolls up the doors for community Open Day

The Margaret River Rowing Club is rolling up the doors on their riverside facilities and inviting the local community to attend a free Open Day on Sunday October 23.
Members of the Club and the public are welcome to attend the Open Day, which will commence at 11am and finish around 2pm, at the Club House on the banks of the Margaret River, near Wallcliffe House.
Longstanding club member Peter Durey said the purpose of the event was to raise awareness of the Club, introduce people to the premises and to demonstrate the watercraft available for use for members - which include single and double kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and rowing boats in the form of single, double and quad sculls.
"The Club is keen to encourage adults and children to use the river in a responsible and respectful way," said Peter. "It's a beautiful, healthy waterway with a significant connection to the First Nations peoples of the region.
"The Club was formed in 1974 and has historically been very active, holding regular regattas and social events.
"Unfortunately, the clubhouse burned down in the fires of 2011, but the community may not be aware that it was rebuilt soon afterward so its facilities and some of the equipment is fairly new."
The Open Day will allow existing and prospective members to test out watercraft at their leisure, and to compete in fun events including sit-top kayak races, a stand-up-paddleboard slalom challenge and even a 'dog on a SUP' race for pooches.
Prizes are on offer for the winning competitors.
"The Club offers a wonderful array of watercraft, and the Open Day is a great opportunity to try something new and enjoy a fun-filled day out," said Peter.
Although the Club currently does not offer Learn to Row courses, members who are interested in learning to scull are welcome to use the training scull with outriggers with a view to progressing to the professional sculls.
Membership is currently priced at $100 per year, which includes mandatory Rowing WA membership fees.
Children are welcome at the Open Day, as are dogs on leads. A sausage sizzle and soft drinks will be provided free of charge, and the Club recommends that people bring a hat, sunscreen and water.
Limited parking will be available; cars should turn down the driveway marked 750 Wallcliffe Road at the entrance to the ruins of Wallcliffe House; signage will be erected on the day.
There is a five-minute walk down to the clubhouse down a pedestrian access way.
