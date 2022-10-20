Business owner is walking back into town tours

South West tour business Walk Talk Taste Margaret River has announced the return of their much-loved gourmet walking tours, after more than two COVID-disrupted years.
Owner Kellie Tannock said the Evening Tour would relaunch on Saturday October 29, while the popular Brunch Tour was expected to return each Friday from early January 2023.
The award-winning town tours provide a unique opportunity for Margaret River visitors to experience the region's best food, wine, gin and hospitality in an easy and intimate four-hour walk - gaining a deeper insight into Margaret River's history, secrets and people along the way.
We are incredibly grateful from the support we have received from our guests - many of whom have returned several times - and from our partner venues who have consistently delivered an amazing experience through chronic staff and supply shortages.- Kellie Tannock
Consistent 5-star Trip Advisor reviews describe the tours as a "must-do Margaret River experience".
Ms Tannock, a journalist and longtime local, said her business was kept alive through COVID-19 largely thanks to fellow locals, with hundreds of community members and intrastate guests joining the summer Saturday night dinner-and-cocktail tour despite closed borders.
Campfire lunches and a gourmet glamping experience were also introduced as a means of delivering the region's food and wine experience in a safe and authentic way throughout the state's shutdown.
"We are incredibly grateful from the support we have received from our guests - many of whom have returned several times - and from our partner venues who have consistently delivered an amazing experience through chronic staff and supply shortages," Kellie said.
"Government and industry bodies have also worked tirelessly to support experiences such as Walk Talk Taste Margaret River to ensure quality tourism offerings survived the downturn, and we are now well-placed and excited to again welcome all visitors to our world-class destination."
Bookings for the Evening Tour - running 4.30 - 8.30pm each Saturday from October 29 until the end of March - are now open via www.walktalktaste.com with places limited to 12 people per tour.
Guests will enjoy a gin class, bush walk, progressive dinner, wine and cocktails while chatting to the restaurant owners and chefs at their tables. The first tour launches Saturday October 29.
Bookings will also open soon for the Friday morning Brunch Tour - showcasing the region's best produce, stories and people via a hearty progressive graze covering breakfast, lunch and wine.
Due to alcohol content, both walks are suited to adults only.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.