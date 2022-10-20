Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Business owner is walking back into town tours

October 20 2022 - 7:00am
Walk Talk Taste owner-operator Kellie Tannock says she is thrilled to be bringing back the popular in-town tours, and is incredibly grateful for the support the business received from locals and West Aussies. Picture: Jarrad Seng

South West tour business Walk Talk Taste Margaret River has announced the return of their much-loved gourmet walking tours, after more than two COVID-disrupted years.

Local News

