Community river festival returns to Rotary Park this month

Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's free festival dedicated to the Margaret River is returning at the end of the month, with everyone urged to get involved.
'Wooditjup Bilya Community Connections' will be held at Rotary Park from 10am-2pm on Sunday, October 30 to connect with the natural and cultural values of the Margaret River.
There will be free guided walks, information and food stalls, entertainment and community art.
Last year's event was a huge success with hundreds of people turning out to learn more about the Margaret River and its flora, fauna and cultural values.
The program includes:
"Last year's event was lots of fun and this year it'll be bigger and better, celebrating the cultural and environmental values of this important waterway," said event organiser Mandy Edwards.
"The river is an integral part of our town and Wadandi connections to Wooditjup Bilya date back at least 48,000 years.
"There is a diversity of habitats that are home to a number of freshwater fish, the threatened Margaret River burrowing crayfish, pouched lamprey, Western Ringtail possum, three species of black cockatoo, brush-tailed phascogale and rakali or native water rat, to name just a few.
"The river provides so much for us all to enjoy - a place to walk or ride a bike, bird watch, hunt for wildflowers or simply a place to sit and contemplate.
"Wooditjup Bilya Community Connections brings us together to celebrate the tangible and intangible benefits of this incredible asset to the Margaret River region, to learn more about the flora and fauna that inhabit the area on guided walks by local experts, and to enjoy some family-friendly activities and free music and entertainment."
Thanks to the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River for event funding through its Community Development and Events Grant.
