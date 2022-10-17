Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our Places
What's on

Community river festival returns to Rotary Park this month

Updated October 17 2022 - 4:20am, first published 4:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NCMRR staff Lyndsey Cox (left) and Lauren Scanlon preparing for a possum night stalk as part of the Wooditjup Bilya Community Connections festival. Picture: Supplied

Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's free festival dedicated to the Margaret River is returning at the end of the month, with everyone urged to get involved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.