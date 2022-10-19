Brewhouse pup parade brings out creative locals | Photos

Local dog owners headed to Margaret River Brewhouse on Saturday for the annual Dogtoberfest celebrations.
Pooches were on parade in their finest costumes with a view to taking home an award and some special Margies Barkery treats, baked by the Brewhouse's own Caitlin Ellis.
"We had it all - cheerleading Kelpies, shower-loofah Labs, Dracula Labs, Hot Dog Retrievers, 'Cereal' Killer Bulldogs .... the list goes on," said Brewhouse's Kelly-Ann Bunney.
"The People's Choice was awarded by the loudest cheers on the day, and the honour was split between Antoinette the Race Horse and Rosie the Cape Creature."
In first place, 2-and-a-half year old 'King' Henry was decked out in royal finery, while Hugo the Astro Dog - a 5 year old Japanese Spitz was sharp in his hat and moonboots.
Mallory the nine-year-old mini Australian Bulldog took out third place with her 'cereal killer' inspired costume.
With thanks to Jodie Berry/Studio Berry.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
