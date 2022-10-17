Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Local DJs battle it out at Cowaramup silent disco | Photos, Video

Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:48am
The Cowaramup District Social Club was pumping on Friday night as three local DJs - Erik, Mandy B and Cuppatea - spun tracks from the 80s, 90s and today.

