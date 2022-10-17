Local DJs battle it out at Cowaramup silent disco | Photos, Video

The Cowaramup District Social Club was pumping on Friday night as three local DJs - Erik, Mandy B and Cuppatea - spun tracks from the 80s, 90s and today.
The silent disco format allowed patrons to don a set of headphones, select a DJ (or switch between the three), and dance the night away without any concerns about noise restrictions.
Club manager Tom Prince said it was great to see such a solid turnout to the event.
"It was a fantastic vibe all night, thanks to our awesome DJs and everyone who came down, threw on the headphones and had a boogie."
Mr Prince said a plan to install a new playground on the club grounds was progressing well.
"We have our next 'Cow' number plate auction coming up on December 17, which will offer a range of numbers available, with bidding starting at $350 per plate.
"All the proceeds will go towards the playground fund, which is nearing it's target every single day thanks to our fantastic members and supporters."
The club will also host its Annual General Meeting from 7pm on Monday October 24. All members are welcome to attend.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
