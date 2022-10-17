New approach opens Art in the Garden up to collectors

Arts Margaret River (ArtsMR) will be holding its annual Art in the Garden Fundraiser on Sunday 29th January 2023.
The afternoon event will include an art exhibition, live and silent art auction, live music, high tea, and Howard Park wines in the beautiful grounds of Howard Park.
For the first time, ArtsMR is including 'Restart' artworks in the auction.
Local community members are invited to offer an artwork from their collection for auction at the event.
The proceeds of which will be a split of up to 50/50 between owners and Arts Margaret River, providing owners with the opportunity to earn some income from the event and potentially purchase a new artwork to replace the old one.
Christopher Young ArtsMR Board member and curator for Art in the Garden encouraged people to think about how they could take part.
"Think of this as an opportunity to share something you love with another person and to look at the world afresh," Mr Young said.
'Restart' artworks must be original artwork created by WA artists only, and will be subject to a process of curation, with a limited number of works accepted.
A selection of artworks including the 'Restart' works will be auctioned on the day, plus there will be a large selection of small square works for sale.
The Art in the Garden event has become ArtsMR's annual signature fundraising event and all funds raised will help to continue their mission to support and nurture the work of artists, and to foster a love of the arts and social cohesion within our community.
The 2022 Art in the Garden Fundraiser was sold out with over 200 people attending and the group said they anticipated a similar number attending next year's event at Howard Park.
For more information on the 'Restart' opportunity, download a copy of the Art in the Garden entry form from artsmargaretriver.com, call 9758 7316 or visit the Arts Margaret River Office at the Community Centre, Tunbridge Street (open Monday to Friday 10am-4pm).
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
