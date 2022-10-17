Augusta-Margaret River Mail
New approach opens Art in the Garden up to collectors

By Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:20am
Art in the Garden will include an art exhibition, live and silent art auction, live music, high tea, and Howard Park wines in the beautiful grounds of Howard Park. Picture: Arts Margaret River.

Arts Margaret River (ArtsMR) will be holding its annual Art in the Garden Fundraiser on Sunday 29th January 2023.

