Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Best of Augusta on display at Spring Show this weekend

Updated October 18 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head to Centennial Hall in Augusta this weekend for the annual Augusta Spring Show, featuring the best of the community's crafts, blooms, art and more.

The much loved Augusta and Districts Spring Show is back on again this weekend, set to be held at the Augusta Centennial Hall across Saturday October 22 from 1pm to 5pm and Sunday October 23 from 9am to 3.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.