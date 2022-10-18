Best of Augusta on display at Spring Show this weekend

The much loved Augusta and Districts Spring Show is back on again this weekend, set to be held at the Augusta Centennial Hall across Saturday October 22 from 1pm to 5pm and Sunday October 23 from 9am to 3.30pm.
Event spokesperson Paula Higginson said the annual Show was a chance for people to celebrate the strength of community within the South West town.
"The Augusta Garden Club has been organising the Spring Show for 34 years," she explained.
"The Show has a bit of everything for all the community to enjoy and participate in.
"We have a schedule booklet that shows the different categories and entrance forms.
"The show brings locals and visitors together to catch up with family and friends, and to ponder over the wonderful array of exhibits, and a little friendly rivalry also!"
A $5 per person entry fee includes a locally made morning or afternoon tea, and access to the Hall where displays of local flowers, plants, ceramics, photography, woodwork and metalwork will be judged throughout the weekend.
Local school children contribute their art and classroom creations, while the town's knitters, crafters, spinners and weavers will be joining in the fun.
Paula said the show was very much a traditional country town event.
"We'll be hosting a Pet Competition, [there are] great afternoon teas all baked by the locals, fantastic exhibits and even a local produce table you can purchase items from.
"We encourage children to participate as well, so there really is a bit of everything for everyone."
The pet parade and competition will take place on Sunday afternoon from 2:45pm.
Schedules are available from the Augusta Newsagency. For more info contact Lorraine Monahan on 0407 426 900.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.