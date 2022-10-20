Augusta-Margaret River Mail
New name for Dunsborough off-road triathlon

Updated October 20 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:12am
Elite competitors from all over the World will race for a share of the $13,600 AUD cash prize pool at the XTERRA Dunsborough off road triathlon. Picture: Rapid Ascent

XTERRA returns to Australia in 2023 with a World Championship qualifying event in the south-west coastal town of Dunsborough, Western Australia on the weekend of April 1-2, 2023.

