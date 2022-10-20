New name for Dunsborough off-road triathlon

XTERRA returns to Australia in 2023 with a World Championship qualifying event in the south-west coastal town of Dunsborough, Western Australia on the weekend of April 1-2, 2023.
Formerly known as X-Adventure Dunsborough, organisers Rapid Ascent said the event had been rebranded to mark the return of XTERRA to the country.
"We are super excited to be bringing XTERRA back to Australia," said Sam Maffett, Rapid Ascent's General Manager.
"With a global following and a huge reputation, we're sure XTERRA Dunsborough will be massive. Moreover, the course in Dunsborough is simply spectacular and will showcase the best of the Australian coastline for our international visitors."
"It's off-road triathlon at its best; we call it a race through paradise!"
The event boasts a swim-bike-run format that starts with a 1.5-kilometre swim in the turquoise waters of Geographe Bay, followed by a 28km mountain bike race through the flowing singletrack in Meelup Regional Park, and finishes with a 10km trail run along the sculptured granite coastline.
Elite competitors from all over the World will race for a share of the $13,600 AUD cash prize pool.
Weekend warriors will race for the glory of finishing and the chance to secure one of 26 age-group qualifying spots into the 2023 XTERRA World Championships in Italy.
The weekend features five off-road races including the Long Course, a Short Course (750m swim, 15km mountain bike, 6km trail run), Aquathlon (1km swim, 5km trail run), and adventure races just for kids.
All events are open to solo athletes or relay teams of up to three, completing one leg each.
Based at the Dunsborough Country Club, participants will be treated to a super fun finish line with a host of entertainment options for kids, and plenty of food and drinks.
"We are delighted to not only return to Australia in 2023, but to discover a new destination along the spectacular coastline of Western Australia," said XTERRA Asia-Pacific technical director, Landry Benoit.
"I'm excited for our athletes, both locals and visitors, who will be treated to a remarkable setting for a race and perhaps more importantly, a truly amazing adventure destination to explore and discover before and after the event," added Benoit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.