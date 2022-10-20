Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ultra Marathon sells out in just three weeks

By Nicky Lefebvre
October 20 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organisers Rapid Ascent said the third consecutive sellout year showed the Margaret River Ultra was one of the country's most in-demand endurance races, with 1000 people signing up in the first 24 hours. Picture: Rapid Ascent

The Margaret River Ultra Marathon 2023 has sold out just three weeks after entries opened with 1,500 runners from across the country signed on to tackle the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.