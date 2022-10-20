Ultra Marathon sells out in just three weeks

The Margaret River Ultra Marathon 2023 has sold out just three weeks after entries opened with 1,500 runners from across the country signed on to tackle the event.
Organisers Rapid Ascent said the third consecutive sellout year showed the event was one of the country's most in-demand endurance races, with 1000 people signing up in the first 24 hours.
"We knew the popularity of the race would initiate an entry rush given the demand over the last few years, but we are blown away by just how fast entries have been snapped up this time round!" said general manager, Sam Maffett.
The 1500-person entry limit is placed by the organisers to preserve the runners' experience on the day.
"We would never want to jeopardise the event, so bigger is not always better; it's giving trail runners the chance to get away from the beaten track and enjoy the beautiful wilderness the course offers," said Maffett.
"So if we matched the entry demand, it wouldn't allow them to experience what makes the event so unique and special."
The 80km race will take place along the Cape to Cape coastline on Saturday 6 May 2023.
Almost 400 solo runners will make their way from Hamelin Bay to Howard Park Wines, through a mix of coastal trails, beaches, karri forests and tracks offering sweeping views across the region.
Relay teams in a variety of 2-5 person combinations make up the balance of registrations, with each relay runner covering 10-20 kilometres each.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.