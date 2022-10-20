McHenry Hohnen, Cherubino Wines lead WA Wine Show awards

Margaret River region wineries scooped a barrel of awards at the 2022 Sanector Wine Show of Western Australia in Albany last week.
McHenry Hohnen and Cherubino Wines led the charge, securing top honours for both reds and whites across multiple classes.
Best Wine of Show, Best Red Wine of Show and Best Shiraz were all collected by the McHenry Hohnen 2019 Hazel's Vineyard Syrah Roussanne.
Cherubino Wines collected the trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor Overall as well as the JS Gladstones Trophy for Best and Most Distinctive Regional Character, and Best Riesling and Best White Wine of the Great Southern for their Cherubino Laissez Faire 2022 Riesling.
The Cherubino 2018 Porongurup Riesling secured the Best Aged Riesling award, and the Best Sweet Wine Trophy went to the Cherubino The Yard 2018 Cane Cut Gewurztraminer.
The first wine competition was held in 1978 as part of the Mt Barker & District Agricultural Society, with a total of six classes, 32 entries, two sponsored trophies, two judges and one steward.
The most recent awards presentation saw 805 entries, 37 classes, one Chief Judge, 15 judges and nine stewards pouring wines across 23 classes, with 21 sponsors on board.
Of the 805 entries, 551 wines were awarded medals, of which 83 were gold.
Wine Show Chair Ian Osborne said changes to this year's awards programme proved successful.
"This year we introduced two new museum classes to the schedule, dry white wine 2014 and older and dry red wine 2014 and older which has been well received by our entrants," he said.
"Our new classes introduced in 2021 continued to be well supported."
Courtney Treacher led the judging team for the third year running and said Chardonnay classes were a highlight across all vintages.
"There were some classic wines from both of these vintages which was reflected in the high medal tally," Treacher said.
"The Riesling classes were again a highlight across vintages. A couple of the interstate judges commented on the quality of the Rieslings and that they were easily comparable with the best in Australia".
"The Shiraz classes in general were very strong. We saw a diverse range of styles from big fuller styles with plenty of oak to lighter more medium bodied wines.
"Overall, the Cabernet classes were a bit of a mixed bag.
"The young Cabernet class (2021) which made sense given the difficult nature of the red vintage.
"In stark contrast the 2020 Cabernet class was excellent, the long warm vintage producing wines with great fruit density and lovely ripe tannins."
"The JS Gladstones trophy brought about great discussion among judges around regionality and typicity," Treacher continued.
"After much debate there was a clear winner, the Cherubino Laissez Faire 2022 Riesling that showcased all the hallmarks of its region and variety".
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
