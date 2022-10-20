First-time orange school bus users in regional areas are invited to register their children for access to the free service in 2023.
The Public Transport Authority's School Bus Service (SBS) orange buses are provided free of charge to eligible children in regional Western Australia.
Children who are starting school for the first time, changing schools, or changing their home address need to have their details registered with SBS before they can use the bus.
Children who already use an orange school bus and are not changing their arrangements do not need to re-register.
SBS spokesman David Hynes said students not registered before November 25 might not be able to access the service in the first weeks of the 2023 school year.
"SBS receives thousands of applications each year from parents of children who need to catch an orange school bus to and from school," he said.
"The SBS team needs time to process these applications, plan routes and allocate resources to make sure all the eligible students can be picked up and dropped off as required.
"Parents who leave it too late to register their child may find that we can't service their stop until later in the term, when routes and timetables are reviewed and, if necessary, amended."
Where it isn't possible to provide a dedicated bus service, SBS offers a conveyance allowance to help manage the cost of taking children to and from school each day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.