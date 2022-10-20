Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

November deadline for regional WA school bus program

Updated October 20 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students not registered before November 25 might not be able to access the service in the first weeks of the 2022 school year.

First-time orange school bus users in regional areas are invited to register their children for access to the free service in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.