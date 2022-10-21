Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Trails impress riders on Day One of Cape to Cape MTB

Updated October 21 2022 - 1:22am, first published 12:51am
The leading men's riders on stage one of Cape to Cape. Picture: Tim Bardsley-Smith

The action is underway in the Cape to Cape mountain bike race as more than 1,000 riders took to the trails of the opening stage at Cape Leeuwin on Thursday.

