Trails impress riders on Day One of Cape to Cape MTB

The action is underway in the Cape to Cape mountain bike race as more than 1,000 riders took to the trails of the opening stage at Cape Leeuwin on Thursday.
Day one saw riders take on almost 36km of racing, starting and finishing at Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse.
Brendan Johnston and Jon Odams led the way in the opening stage, crossing the line in 1:17:42, just over a minute clear of Reece Tucknott and Adam Blazevic, with Tali Lane Welsh and Joel Green just behind in third.
"It was good out there, the weather was a little ominous on the way down but it turned out to be perfect, the little bit of rain that we had settled the dust and we had really good dirt, stage one is always really hard and it's got the most climbing, so we were happy to kind of get away and then just manage our effort from there," said Johnston.
Odams said that the pair worked well to move ahead of the field early on.
"It was surprising that on the second climb we went and got a bit of a gap, I went and got on the front and picked the way and just rode pretty smooth and pretty controlled, just kept the pressure on once we got a bit of a gap," said Odams.
Mixed pair Emma Viotto and Karl Michelin-Beard picked up where they left off at August's Reef to Reef, taking out stage one in a time of 1:30:28, ahead of Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni, with Holly Harris and Mitch Docker third.
"It was good fun, a lot more climbing than I remember but it was good to get out there, it was quite boggy in parts but the competition was good, it's great to be here for the first time since 2019, this is one of my favourites," said Viotto.
"I think the mixed category is a very competitive field and it's a lot of fun and that's what you want."
Michelin-Beard said that the pair enjoyed riding in different conditions to those they encounter when training at home.
"The trails here are really different, we're from Canberra and it's always fun to ride in a different place, the dirt is different, the trees are different and everything's new," he said.
"It was surprisingly dry out there, on the drive here it looked like torrential rain but the trails were really good."
Lucie van der Schalk and Ella Bloor finished day one at the front of the women's pairs, returning to Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse in 1:43:02, almost four minutes clear of Verita Stewart and Purdie Long, with Izzy Flit and Alexandra Durr rounding out the day one podium.
This is the first event of its kind that the pair have raced in together and Bloor said it was an enjoyable day of racing.
"Once you got into the bush it was away from the wind and off the coast line and the soil was in amazing condition, it was so much fun sliding around on the loose, dusty corners, it was awesome," said Bloor.
"I'm pretty comfortable in a bunch coming from a road background, whereas Lucy is fresh from the EWS and it's her first time in lycra so it's a bit different but we compliment each other's strengths and we had a really good day out there."
Stage two sees the event move north to Boranup, with the 54km stage featuring plenty of single track sections, along with a start and finish line at Mr Barval Fine Wines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.