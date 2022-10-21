Hawks too good for Dunsborough at home

A new season of BMRCA cricket returned to a resplendent Gloucester Park this weekend, with the Hawks looking to take advantage of a triple header of home fixtures, with all three grades hosting Dunsborough.
The A grade side, bolstered by a handful of new faces, started their campaign by hosting last year's beaten grand finalists.
A tough way to begin the season on paper.
However, to the delight of new A grade captain Peter Crimp, the Hawks were electric in the field and took advantage of a lively pitch to take three Dunsborough wickets inside the first 9 overs- thanks to some disciplined bowling by openers Leigh Westcott and Mark Natale.
Dunsborough found themselves 6/47 at drinks, but unfortunately for them there was no let off from the Hawks.
The spin twins of Crimp (4-17) and the returning Rumesh Silva (2-3) built on the impressive work of the seamers before them to see the away side bowled out for 51.
The innings was finished by a majestic diving catch from Chris McLean, who might count himself unlucky to be considered only the second best catch of the day, as he was overshone slightly by an outrageous effort from Mark Natale earlier in the innings.
Buoyed by a promising showing in the field, the Hawks set about chasing the total in a positive manner.
Although they soon ran into similar problems to which Dunsborough had in the first innings, struggling to get to grips with a tricky, rain affected pitch.
There was palpable tension around Gloucester Park as Hawks wickets fell at regular intervals.
The prospect of defending 51 became more and more realistic for the away side, as they certainly got their rewards for some smart bowling and field placements.
However, their dreams of an extraordinary defence were dashed by some timely counter attacking batting from Silva and new signing Henry Shawcross- who's magnificent six captured the win for the Hawks.
On the adjacent oval, skipper Alistair McIlroy continued his woeful record at the toss and the B grade team found themselves in the field first as well.
Despite a strong start from the away side, the Hawks remained patient and trust ed in their gameplans.
It was Joel Lawrance (3-26) who finally broke the deadlock, getting his rewards for a good spell of inswing bowling.
The wicket of the Dunsborough opener triggered something of a collapse, as they fell from 84-2 to 125 all out.
This was thanks largely to the spin of Bailey Groves (3-18) and some great fielding efforts throughout the team-highlighted included by some acrobatics from youngster Bailey Kelly.
The older members of the side were not to be outdone though, with John Woodall holding onto a tough chance (at the expense of some of his finger), Michael Earl moving like a cat in the infield and Joel Lawrance securing a very creative run-out.
The chase started well, with Shane Joyce scoring freely and racing his way to 43.
Joyce's downfall came about chasing the fourth six of his innings, and his departure signalled a real slowdown in the run rate for the Hawks.
Dunsborough turned the key and runs became very hard to come by.
The Hawks showed some real grit however, epitomised by the contribution of Aaron Thomas who anchored the innings magnificently, and kept nudging towards the total.
The game was not one short of drama, and this continued right to the last. 8 down with 7 required, one trademark Michael Earl slap over midwicket eased the nerves of the onlooking players, but his second ramped them right back up, as he was caught with one run left for victory.
However, Thomas remained calm under pressure and nonchalantly saw the Hawks home in the end.
The Hawks C grade side was comprised of no less than seven debutants, and after a brief meet and greet session, captain Al Wilkie won the toss and batted first.
He and young Hayden Wynd stifled the Dunsborough attack for 11 overs before Wynd was undone by a good piece of work from the Dunsborough wicketkeeper.
Wilkie departed soon after for a well-made 33 and made way for Sam Joyce to light up the Nippers oval with a sparkling 62*- Joyce carrying on his form from the morning's junior fixture where he also raised his bat.
The side finished on 7/146, a total which owed a lot to the resilience of Kade Denham who battled bravely to support Joyce towards the end of the innings.
Dunsborough chased down the total in the 18th over for the loss of no wickets.
A comprehensive defeat for the Hawks, but one which left the skipper enthused about the direction of his side and the ability of his new younger players.
