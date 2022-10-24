Augusta-Margaret River Mail
GeoCatch Bay OK project hosts wildflower workshop

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:44am, first published 3:00am
L-R: Lisa Massey and Nicole Lincoln (GeoCatch) with Dr Eddy Wajon and Chris Ferreira. Picture: Supplied

A recent workshop at the ArtGeo Cultural Complex has provided new inspiration to local homeowners keen to encourage birds and wildlife into their gardens through native planting.

