A recent workshop at the ArtGeo Cultural Complex has provided new inspiration to local homeowners keen to encourage birds and wildlife into their gardens through native planting.
As part of the WA Wildflower and Environment Show, gardening guru Chris Ferreira and wildflower whiz Dr. Eddy Wajon presented a fascinating insight into growing WA wildflowers, turning 70 local gardeners into urban conservationists.
Hosted by GeoCatch's Bay OK Gardens project, participants learned how to provide for animals and insects by creating habitat corridors and refuges in their backyards.
Topics included selecting local plant species, design elements of native gardens, and what is needed to create a waterwise and climate-resilient garden.
Planting native plants and flowers helps to cut down fertiliser use, as they do not require the addition of nutrients to grow well in sandy soil. This in turn reduces nutrient runoff into creeks, rivers, and estuaries.
Workshop participant and local gardener Claire Macleay said developing a wildlife-friendly, waterwise garden was easier than she thought.
"This was my first ever Bay Ok Gardens workshop and I realise I can do more to improve my soil before planting, and plant more natives in my garden," she said.
GeoCatch's Western Ringtail Possum Project Officer, Nicole Lincoln, took the stage during the workshop to share tips on how to live with possums in your garden.
She explained that wildlife can move across numerous property boundaries, making the interconnectivity of urban gardens extremely important.
Possum bridges, fencing solutions, and possum boxes donated by Busselton Men's Shed were also on display at the workshop.
"With presentations, displays of wildflowers from home gardens, wildflower artisans and photography, this event can grow and put Busselton firmly on the Wildflower season map," said GeoCatch Bay OK Gardens officer, Lisa Massey.
All plants featured were provided by and are available for purchase at the Geographe Community Landcare Nursery.
The nursery is also a great resource for gardeners looking for advice on design and selecting plants to thrive in local soils.
The Bay OK Gardens project regularly holds workshops to promote actions to protect Geographe Bay and its waterways and tributaries.
