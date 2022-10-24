Champions of the Cape crowned on final race day

The 2022 Cape to Cape champions have been crowned after an exciting final day of racing at Cape Naturaliste.
The fourth and final day of Cape to Cape took the more than 1,000 riders on a 34km blast around the trails of Cape Naturaliste and surrounds, starting and finishing at Wise Wines.
Jon Odams and Brendan Johnston continued as they have all week, claiming the stage and overall victory in the men's pairs, crossing the finish line in 1:20:32, more than two minutes clear of Reece Tucknott and Adam Blazevic, and Joel Green and Tali Lane Welsh, with second and third again decided by a sprint finish.
"It was awesome, we had a pretty fast start on the road and the fire roads and after we got into some of the fresh single track we played a little bit of a game with them and got a little gap and that was it, just drove it home from there," said Odams.
"We just work so well together, we don't have to talk too much, we can just look at each other and see how we're going and whether it's time to put the hammer down or not, it's just so much fun."
Johnston said that the pair worked well together all week, with their teamwork resulting in their impressive performance, leading them to the top step of the podium.
"We just gelled so well this week, we've just got so much experience year on year, we just play that every day, we take our turn during the race and it's been the perfect week for us," he said.
"Last year it was a shame not to be over here because I've done it so many times, it's special for me, to be back and win some more stages and another overall is great."
Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni claimed the final stage victory in the mixed pairs in 1:30:57, just clear of Emma Viotto and Karl Michelin-Beard, with Mitch Docker and Holly Harris third.
The results from Sunday's final stage were also replicated on the overall podium, with Mullens and Moroni winning their first Cape to Cape as a pair.
In the women's pairs Ella Bloor and Lucie van der Schalk made it four stage wins from four starts to take the overall title, ahead on the final stage of Izzy Flint and Alexandra Durr third, with Verita Stewart and Purdie Long third. Stewart and Long finished second overall, with Flint and Durr third.
When Bruno Wicki crossed the finish line at Wise Wines he added a 14th Cape to Cape to his riding resume, the only person in the field to have completed every event.
"It was a good day, an excellent day, even through the Meelup, it was really good, there was a little bit of a slow train but I was happy with that," said Wicki.
"It was my 14th Cape to Cape and I really enjoyed it, it gets better and better every year. I just had fun out there, next year I have to train a bit more, there were some places where I was a bit behind where I'd like to be, especially up hills, that's my downfall.
"Overall it was an absolutely amazing week, the people, the tracks were so clean and groomed, it was amazing, I love it, I'll be back."
