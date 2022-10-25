The winner of the 2022 MRIS Margaret River Art Prize has been announced following an exhaustive judging process on Friday at the Margaret River HEART.
The prize is awarded as part of the annual Margaret River Art Auction, the major fundraiser for the Margaret River Independent School (MRIS).
Renowned Margaret River artists Shaun Atkinson and Paula Cristoffanini joined Bunbury Regional Art Gallery Curator, Caroline Lunel at the HEART to cast their eyes over this year's entries.
Selected for the major prize was a work by renowned local artist, Jolene Hewison from River Ceramics.
'Karri Leaf' is inspired by the stunning Boranup forest, and despite appearing at first glance as a traditional canvas artwork, is actually a ceramic piece.
"What I'm doing is a bit different in terms of technique and approach, so this is so validating to be given such an honour," Hewison told the Mail following the announcement.
"I use wild clay from our property in Kilcarnup," she explained. "The idea and the way that I actually do it, I'm aware that people haven't really seen it before.
"It's humbling and I'm so thrilled to be recognised in this way, so close to home."
'Karri Leaf' draws on Hewison's love of the region, an inspiration that translates across the oceans and has made her popular with fans in the US, Europe and around Australia.
She offers online courses and connects with fans through social media, particularly Instagram, where she has more than 100,000 followers.
Closer to home, she applauded the MRIS Art Auction, saying it brought together the art community for a good cause.
"It's so great, the way they've developed the auction over the years, it's a fantastic night and offers great recognition for our local artists. It's a win, win, win for everyone."
Art Auction spokesperson Melissa White thanked the artists and wider community for their ongoing support.
"Special thanks to our Gold Sponsors Margaret River Brewhouse, Stocker Preston, Jarrahdale Heating and Homes by Nature, plus a big thank you to all our other sponsors."
Hewison's winning entry will be up for auction at the 17th Annual Margaret River Art Auction on Saturday, November 5, at the Margaret River HEART.
Artworks can be viewed ahead of the auction at the HEART Foyer Gallery.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
