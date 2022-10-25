Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

2022 Margaret River Art Prize winner revealed

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:48am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The winner of the 2022 MRIS Margaret River Art Prize has been announced following an exhaustive judging process on Friday at the Margaret River HEART.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.