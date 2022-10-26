Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River Concert Band swings into District Club

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 26 2022 - 12:00am
The Margaret River Concert Band plays regularly, with concerts throughout the year and appearances at community events. Photo: Ovis Creative

The Margaret River Concert Band will take to the District Club stage this weekend for their Spring Concert, featuring a toe-tapping selection of well-known classics from Latin to Pop, with a few Swing numbers and some old-time Rock'n'Roll.

