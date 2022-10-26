Margaret River Concert Band swings into District Club

The Margaret River Concert Band will take to the District Club stage this weekend for their Spring Concert, featuring a toe-tapping selection of well-known classics from Latin to Pop, with a few Swing numbers and some old-time Rock'n'Roll.
Band President John Migliore said it was the first time the band had performed at the District Club in some years.
"It's a great venue with excellent acoustics, so with more than 20 musicians on stage, it should make for a fun evening of music," Mr Migliore said.
The Margaret River Concert Band is a volunteer-run group which aims to unite musicians and music lovers from all walks of life.
Players are a "mixed bag" from right across the south-west; local students, full-time workers, retirees, and everyone in between.
"It's a great cross-section of the community, of varied abilities, all unified by their love of playing and performing a diverse array of music styles," said Musical Director, Karen Niedermeyer.
The band hosts several performances in various locations across the region throughout the year as well as regularly participating in other community events.
The lively group of musicians always welcomes new players, regardless of level or experience.
The Concert Band rehearses on Tuesday nights from 7.30 to 9.30pm at the Margaret River Senior High School Auditorium.
For further information, contact mrcbsecretary@gmail.com.
The Spring Concert will be held on Saturday October 29 at the Margaret River District Club. Doors open at 6pm, concert starts at 7pm.
Tickets ($20 adults, $10 12 years and under) available at www.mrcb.com.au, from the MRDC, or at the door.
The District Club is taking pre-orders for dinner during the show, with pies, chips and salads on offer as well as cheese platters.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
