Top honour for Margaret River & Districts Historical Society

Our local historical society has received a high honour over the weekend, with its members recognised for their tireless dedication to the preservation and documentation of the past.
The Merit Award was presented to the Margaret River & Districts Historical Society (MRDHS) this week by Richard Offen, President of the Royal Western Australian Historical Society.
MRDHS Secretary Shelley Wightman said just one recipient was selected for the Merit Award each year.
"So it was certainly a surprise and a great honour to receive, as our volunteers have worked extremely hard this past year," she said.
The MRDHS volunteers have been particularly busy this year with the Centenary of Group Settlement in the district, which saw the community gather for a parade down the Margaret River Main Street before a celebration at the Old Settlement precinct.
"This event was supported by the local community and people travelling from outside the district to attend," Ms Wightman said.
If it wasn't for our volunteers the MRDHS would not be able to continue, and the history of our district could not be told.- Shelley Wightman
"The MRDHS also had 500 primary school students visit our site to learn more about the group settlement era and the history of our district.
"This involved the children cooking scones on the Metters stove, washing clothes on a washboard, playing games and watching a Charlie Chaplin movie to end the excursion."
Volunteers and local businesses also took part in a major project to install historical plaques bearing QR codes throughout the town, which can be used to access stories and information from the district's past and its buildings.
Ms Wightman applauded the efforts of the volunteers in preserving the region's history.
"If it wasn't for our volunteers the MRDHS would not be able to continue, and the history of our district could not be told," she said.
