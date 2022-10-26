State award for Cowaramup Primary student

A Cowaramup Primary School student has been recognised for her participation and creativity during this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Year 2 student Neave Anthony was awarded last week for her colourful artwork, receiving one of 25 NAIDOC Excellence Awards handed out across Western Australia.
Cowaramup PS teacher Leesa Mathers said students participated in a variety of competitions open to all primary and secondary schools, including colouring pages, poems, short stories and posters.
"The initiatives were to provide our kids with a greater understanding on the importance of friendship and cultural diversity.
"Neave's entry represented amazing design and colour.
"It was great to see such natural style and creativity."
NAIDOC Week celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples
Vice Principal Amanda Rodda presented Neave with the award at the school's assembly on Friday morning.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.