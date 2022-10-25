Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Monster effort in Margaret River for Halloween fundraiser

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 25 2022
Cass Pathe and Vicki Brown are working hard to prepare for Halloween at McLeod Place this year. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre

There's something very spooky going on down a small street in suburban Margaret River, where a local family is embracing Halloween on an entirely new level.

