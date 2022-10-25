Monster effort in Margaret River for Halloween fundraiser

There's something very spooky going on down a small street in suburban Margaret River, where a local family is embracing Halloween on an entirely new level.
'Halloween at McLeod Place' has become a tradition not only for mother-daughter combo Vicki Brown and Cass Pathe, but for local residents and out of town visitors who stop by the Pathe household for their annual fright night.
The pair - with help from committed family members - spend around a month in the lead up to Halloween, decorating the front yard and creating a truly terrifying scare-fest for people to walk through, including a haunted house and a tunnel of terror.
"We've been doing it for around ten years now... it's definitely grown every year, it gets bigger and better," said Vicki, as she and Cass made some final adjustments to a particularly unsettling hospital scene in the haunted house.
"We spend all year looking at new displays and pieces we can source from around the world, there's always something new we can introduce, it's addictive!"
Cass Pathe said she and husband Josh and their two kids were happy to transform their home into a Halloween homage, despite her aversion to being scared.
"I love Halloween so much, but I'm actually not that keen on being really frightened," she explained.
"So I like to make sure there's a lot of the fun Halloween themed stuff for the younger kids and people who aren't looking to get properly scared."
Vicki found she enjoyed creating her annual Christmas display when the family lived in Narrogin, and carried the hobby with her to the South West, where the Halloween idea took off.
Since the early days of decorating, the display has evolved to encompass the entire front yard, plus a separate building at the front of the home which is converted into the spooky walk-through with life size clowns and skeletons, eerie lighting and plenty of spooky screams and sounds to send a chill down your spine.
Families are keen to add the home to their trick-or-treat journeys, with numbers growing each October as word spreads about their impressive efforts.
This year the pair will make up hundreds of lolly bags and lucky dips for kids, with a special new goal in mind.
"We will be raising money for River Angels this year, so we're asking everyone to come along and have some fun, bring a coin donation for a great cause if you are able," said Vicki.
"River Angels do such amazing work in our community and we're very happy to be helping them in any way we can."
Head to 14 McLeod Place, Margaret River from 3pm to 9pm on Monday, October 31.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
