South West community backs Precious Plastic project

The dedicated locals behind Precious Plastic Margaret River (PPMR) have applauded the help and support given to them by the local community, as the operation heads towards its 4th birthday.
Marking four years in December, co-founder Narelle Kuppers said it was a timely reminder to thank the volunteers vital to the success of the project.
"We would also like to acknowledge the support from community members and groups that make this not-for-profit program in sustainability work," she said.
Plastic lids are collected by individuals, businesses and groups, before being returned to PPMR to be created into new life as hand made pots, tables, combs and other useable items.
Ms Kuppers recognised the region's schools for implementing the collection and sorting of lids for PPMR, building the process into their sorting, maths, sociability, sustainability awareness and other learnings.
Donnybrook's Country Women's Association has started a 'Pilot Sorting Station', where community members can collect lids and then help with sorting, before the lids are sent to Margaret River for processing.
"Clients at Cape Care Wellness Centre in Busselton have been sorting lids for PPMR since 2020," Ms Kuppers said.
"The clients come together over a cuppa and some social banter and get this much needed job of sorting lids done.
"The mental and social benefits of this task is cherished by clients and staff alike."
Ms Kuppers thanked the businesses and organisations that act as collection points for the lids, "and to our amazing volunteer who picks up from these sites each week".
"So many hours from so many people to keep these plastic lids from landfill," she said.
"To date, approximately seven tonnes of lids have been collected and repurposed all by hand."
To find out more, visit www.preciousplasticmargaretriver.com
