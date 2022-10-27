Chance to win: AgTrack returns to Margaret River Show

Next month's Margaret River Show will herald the return of a beloved local tradition - the AgTrack.
Formerly known as the 'Yellow Brick Road', the AgTrack allows families to follow a trail that leads to a range of exhibitors, events, displays and activities on a mission to complete an entry form to win a family pass to Amaz'n Margaret River.
This is a chance for people to become part of a tradition that is worth preserving.- Lara Armstrong
Show President Lara Armstrong said kids needed to visit nine stations along the way to enter the draw, and encouraged families to complete the track for a full Show experience.
"As the show approaches, many parents will be looking for a place to make and store Lego creations for the Lego competition, checking recipes, brushing up on pet training and finding flowers and vegetables," she said.
"This year the AgTrack will provide an extra free experience for children to enjoy."
Ms Armstrong welcomed the support from AgTrack sponsor, Cowaramup Agencies.
"Cowaramup Agencies and the Show team are keen for children to experience some of the agricultural aspects of living in a small town," she said.
"Their sponsorship allows families to follow and collect clues and prizes around the Ag Track. This keeps our young ones interested and people flowing to every part of the Show."
"We feel it's an important part of living in a rural area and preserves the heritage of organisations such as the Agricultural Society and the CWA."
The new Ag Show website has been launched, and Ms Armstrong said it was now easier for people to get involved.
"This is a chance for people to become part of a tradition that is worth preserving.
"Find, borrow or Google those CWA recipes, search your garden for the best flowers and veggies, be crafty, arty or look through your photos for that winning shot for the annual Photo Competition, and we'll see you on the AgTrack."
The Margaret River Show is on November 4 and 5 and the Ag Track can be completed on Saturday November 5. For more info and tickets visit www.margaretrivershow.com
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
