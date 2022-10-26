Historic match gives Vasse first A-grade victory

VASSE Cricket Club are on the board in the Busselton-Margaret River A-Grade competition for the Yates Shield, after recording a historic maiden victory at Gloucester Park in Margaret River on Saturday in an exciting finish.
Chasing Margaret River Hawks' total of 152 for victory, Vasse were led to their first ever A-Grade win by Scott Young (40), assisted by twenties from Miles Darragh, Nathan Bradbury and Jack O'Malley, as they scraped home by two wickets with four overs to spare.
Earlier, Bedfordshire keeper-batsman import Tom Winetroube (53) and allrounder Mark Natale (43) set up a good score of 151 for the Hawks' home side.
It looked enough for the Margaret River Hawks - especially after a great opening spell from Leigh Westcott (3-22 off 10 overs) accounted for two of Vasse's top three batsmen for ducks.
The Vasse middle order showed great maturity in a tight chase to get across the line for the new team's first season.
The win gave the Vasse club a much needed boost, after their setback earlier in the week when their two Sri Lankan imports were both refused entry visas to Australia.
The individual highlight of A-Grade cricket at the weekend was a century from Cowaramup teenager Finn Barrett-Lennard, which was responsible for the Bulls' strong win over St Marys at Barnard Park.
Saints' fielders had a fit of the fumbles as Barrett-Lennard (104 off 140 balls) and Dillen Watson (48 off 40 balls) made the most of their chances to get Cowaramup up to 9-215 off 50 overs.
Dylan Tomlinson (4-29) was the pick of the Saints attack with a great display of pace.
Chasing 216 to win, Saints were 2-0 before making it to 116 all out, with Lachy Campbell (54 off 70 balls) the best with the bat for the blue caps.
Young Connor Oates (5-13 off 8 overs) recorded outstanding figures for Cowaramup.
He already has nine wickets in the first two rounds of A-Grade.
The other A-Grade game saw Yallingup-Oddbods account for Dunsborough on a good track at the Dunsborough Playing Fields.
Put into bat, YOBS recorded a strong total of 6-218 from 50 overs, with Nayton Colombera (86 off 10 balls) and Chris Brook (42) the best for the visitors.
Seamer Ben Cadd (2-26) was best with the ball for Dunsborough, who built their respectable reply of 160 around imports Mathew Lowe (36) and Nathan Chadburn (30), and a tidy 37 from left-hander Cam Sharpe.
One painful incident in the game occurred when a wayward return from a Dunsborough fielder struck umpire Steve Reynolds a nasty blow on the head.
Last Thursday night, a special Busselton Margaret River Cricket Association committee upheld a protest by YOBS against St Marys refusal to play their round one A-Grade game on synthetic.
The no-show will now go down as a win by YOBS on forfeit.
In B-Grade cricket on Saturday, Dunsborough (5-181 off 45 overs) defeated YOBS (94 all out) at the Dunsborough Playing Fields.
Chris Reagan (59) and Charlie Siney (45) played the lead roles with the bat for Dunsborough, while Jono Trowbridge recorded sterling figures of 4-7 with the ball.
The other B-Grade game saw Margaret River Hawks amass 7-234 against Vasse, with Shane Joyce smashing 78 off 44 balls.
Vasse responded with 149 all out.
In C-Grade cricket, the derby between YOBS and YOBS Academy at Churchill Park resulted in a strong win for the former.
The Academy lineup hit 7-140, with Max Byrne hitting an impressive 54, before YOBS responded with 1-141/
Jamie Liston struck an unbeaten 78, to win with eight overs to spare.
Dunsborough (5-214) accounted for Vasse (8-176) at the Vasse Playing Fields, while Cowaramup made a monster 40-over score of 6-264 (Pierce Coughlan smashing 120 off 79 balls) to easily defeat St Marys at Cowaramup.
The Margaret River Hawks could not muster a C-Grade side and forfeited their game to Nannup.
