Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Historic match gives Vasse first A-grade victory

By Allan Miller
October 26 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nayton Colombera found early season form with an A-Grade innings of 86 for Yallingup-Oddbods against Dunsborough on Saturday. Picture - Vanessa Hatton.

VASSE Cricket Club are on the board in the Busselton-Margaret River A-Grade competition for the Yates Shield, after recording a historic maiden victory at Gloucester Park in Margaret River on Saturday in an exciting finish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.