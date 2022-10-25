Full house at The Old Church for heritage presentation

The Old Church at Margaret River Community Centre was packed full last week with people keen to take in a heritage presentation by Perth-based historian, author and broadcaster Richard Offen.
A quick overview of the restoration of Canterbury Cathedral (from the year 597 until post-fire efforts in 2000) provided an example of the changes in restoration trends over time.
This was compared to the self-absorbed style of the mid-1900s, when restoration efforts introduced embellishments and romanticised fit outs.
Mr Offen identified architect John Ruskin as the champion for restoration works which did "as much as necessary but as little as possible". This became a precursor to the "adapt and reuse" philosophy of today.
"Margaret River Community Centre has adapted these timber buildings of the 1920s and is doing a wonderful job of reusing the buildings for a modern purpose, which benefits the community," said Mr Offen.
"Old buildings are really like anchor points in our fast moving society. When cared for and put to use, they can become an aesthetically pleasing feature of the landscape, and vital in creating a sense of place."
Jessica Worrall, chair of Margaret River Community Centre said it was wonderful to see so many people interested in the heritage values in our community.
"As preparations begin to celebrate the centenary of the Old Hospital in 2024, we welcome anyone who is interested in volunteering with this, to contact the Community Centre.
"And we also remind anyone with interesting hospital stories to get in touch to add to the book we are preparing."
Membership is another way to show your support for the local heritage, community support and community enhancement roles the association fills. Membership is $5/year.
Margaret River Community Centre is open 9am - 1pm Monday - Friday at the Old Hospital Heritage Precinct on Tunbridge Street. The office telephone is 9757 3200, or email your interest to bookings@mrcc.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.