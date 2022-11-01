Retic checked? It's time to plant for summer | In Your Patch

It's a wonderful time of the year to start, or continue, your gardening hobby as there are usually a plentitude of seedlings being offered by friend and family.
Kids at the school garden will pot up two of my favourites - tomatoes and sunflowers, that will all be available via the Honesty Stall on Forrest Road throughout the month of November.
If you want to impress all those relatives making the trek south for Christmas and New Years now is the time to get your sunflowers in the ground.
You can seed directly into your garden but I have found planting them in small pots or seed trays works better as by the time they go into the ground their leaves have hardened off and they are a lot less attractive to the myriad of pests that will eat them to a stick if given half a chance.
What else to plant in November?
You are spoilt for choice. In addition to sunflowers and tomatoes, all the squash can go in including zucchini and pumpkins, Asian greens although they can be prone to bolt if it gets too warm, sweetcorn, and all the melons.
I'm going to try a planting of sweet basil but it may be a little too early as they really do best with some heat, but we'll see how they go.
Did anyone construct a garden arch?
If so, get your spaghetti squash and tromboncino planted.
You can also run the climbing varieties of tomatoes on an arch (there's actually no such thing as a true climbing variety tomato but there are varieties that are vigorous growers easily reaching six foot or more), along with cucumber and of course most peas and beans (excluding bush beans that as the name suggests are a clumping variety).
Arches help to keep foliage off the ground and well aerated, so can also aid in the reduction of mildew and other diseases that the love moist, crowded, humid sections of your garden.
You could also plant a nasturtium on the same arch to help attract pollinators.
Their flowers are also edible so not only do they look good, you can add them to a summer salad as well.
Interestingly, tomatoes don't need insects for pollination as each flower contains both male and female organs.
They rely on the wind so next time a howling onshore comes in remember it's aiding your tomato production! Insects can also help but it's the native bees that aid in tomato production, using the 'buzz' or vibration pollination method to improve tomato yields.
Honeybees don't use this method, so for tomatoes at least, are useless!
To pinch or not to pinch - that is the question many a tomato grower will wonder right about now.
Pinching out simply means removal of side shoots.
For many years I was a 'why mess with nature?' kind of person but over the years have come around to supporting the pinching out method.
Why?
Because:
But it does take time, you do open a wound which could be a weak point possibly allowing disease entry, or you could accidently remove the wrong part of the plant, ending up with nothing.
However, I'm a strong supporter of pinching out and believe the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages.
Try it this season if you haven't already, but remember it only applies to indeterminate varieties (most of the varieties people like to grow), not determinate varieties (bush and dwarf).
One last job you must get on to now is the mandatory reticulation check.
Run through all stations and fix any blocked and broken heads - there's bound to be a few - before summer hits.
And don't forget to get your entries in for the fruit and veg competition at the Margaret River Agricultural Show this Friday.
Today is the final day entries are accepted. Jump online at www.margaretrivershow.com.
Happy gardening everyone.
Terri Sharpe is Coordinator and Garden Specialist of the Margaret River Primary School's Kitchen Garden Program. Her column focuses on tips for a productive edible garden - what and when to plant, when to harvest, disease and pest management, and general tips on what works (and doesn't) here in the Margaret River region.
