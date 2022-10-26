Vale Ted Frances: Yacht club stalwart remembered

Members of the Geographe Bay Yacht Club Inc., are remembering the contributions of a beloved club stalwart following his passing last week.
Ted Frances (born 1932) joined the GBYC in 1962 when the club was just two years old.
He joined the committee in 1966 and over the next twenty years he spent five years as secretary, then stints as Rear and Vice Commodore and from 1980, two years as Commodore.
According to a club spokesperson, Mr Frances was secretary when the club was relocating from West Street to King Street, which involved "a lot of negotiating with the banks and Shire Council, which Ted was very efficient at".
"As commodore Ted presided over some of our biggest fleets at the annual regatta with two hundred yachts racing, and in 1980 150 yachts in thirteen classes racing together in the first 'Cock of the Bay' race.
"This was the first time we used Yardstick handicapping and it was very successful, using the Roley Tasker Yardstick and the Victoria Yardstick."
Mr Frances enjoyed plenty of success on the water; winning championships as Sheet-hand or forward hand in every class he sailed - first on Heavy W-T "Gambler"; then with Les Peaker on flight WT "Banyanda"; then for the last twenty-five years on Ron Forsters "Sorcerer", "Salty".
"Ted had a reputation of being able to set a spinnaker when no one else would even try.
"He was never shy about sharing his knowledge with anyone who was prepared to listen...or not prepared!"
For his outstanding contribution to the club, Mr Frances was awarded a life membership.
The dedicated local kept in touch with the Club through his sons Laurie and Craig, who are also keen Sharpie sailors.
"The Commodore and committee wish Ted a fifteen knot Sou-Wester with a flat sea on his next journey."
