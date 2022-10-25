Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Music

90s grunge gods Mudhoney announce Margaret River show

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 25 2022 - 9:43am, first published 9:08am
Mudhoney will play The River in Margaret River and The Rosemount Hotel in Perth in May 2023. Picture: Niffer Calderwood

Fans of Seattle grunge icons Mudhoney are in for a rare treat, with the news that the band is returning to play two shows in WA next year.

