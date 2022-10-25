90s grunge gods Mudhoney announce Margaret River show

Fans of Seattle grunge icons Mudhoney are in for a rare treat, with the news that the band is returning to play two shows in WA next year.
The tour, which will span April and May 2023, will be the first time the band has played in Australia since 2014.
They're making up for the nine year absence with headline shows across six Aussie states, plus a handful of festival and regional dates.
Bearing a sound synonymous with the early 90s genre which influenced a generation and spawned some of the most iconic albums in rock, Mudhoney's track record includes thirteen studio albums, five live records, and headline shows around the globe.
Formed following the demise of Green River, their debut single 'Touch Me I'm Sick' and 1992's 'Suck You Dry' cemented them as pioneers of the so-called grunge explosion, joining Sub Pop labelmates Soundgarden and Nirvana in defining the style.
Their next release, an album due in 2023, follows their 2019 EP "Morning in America", will give Australian fans the opportunity to hear the new tunes, and a bunch of the former favourites live.
Mudhoney plays The Rosemount Hotel in Perth on Thursday May 4, 2023 and The River Hotel in Margaret River on Friday, May 5 2023.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
