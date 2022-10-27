Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Switched on students take first steps into filmmaking

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 27 2022
Winners of the 2022 Cinesnaps Short Film Competition with actor and director Myles Pollard (right). Pictures: Supplied

The theme for the 2023 Cinesnaps Short Film Competition has been announced and entry packs are now online, aimed at giving young WA filmmakers plenty of time to start working on their short films.

