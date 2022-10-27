Switched on students take first steps into filmmaking

The theme for the 2023 Cinesnaps Short Film Competition has been announced and entry packs are now online, aimed at giving young WA filmmakers plenty of time to start working on their short films.
The competition is open to secondary students from the South West, Great Southern, Geraldton and Broome, and will see young creatives produce films under the new theme, 'The Switch'.
Students in two age categories (Years 7-9 and 10-12) will have 8 months to complete their original films, which are due by June 30, 2023 and run between 3 to 5 minutes.
Aimed towards highlighting the film festival's commitment to student filmmaking across WA, a cash prize of $1000 will be handed to the winning team of the 10-12 category, with a choice of cinema tickets for remaining winners.
CinefestOZ chief executive Malinda Nixon said she was thrilled to offer the prize and said it was an indication of how much the program had grown over the years.
"The quality of entries is always inspiring. While the expanding use of technologies is evident each year, film is always about strong visual storytelling, which regional youth seem to have a real talent for." she said.
"To see our young, regional students stepping into filmmaking with Cinesnaps and then using their learnings to pursue a career in Australian film - that's what it's all about."
Shortlisted films are selected to screen at a glamorous, youth-focused red carpet Grand Finale event hosted as part of the CinefestOZ Film Festival each August.
Rio Tinto Regional FIFO Communities Manager Justin Francesconi said the creativity and technical skill seen each year was testament to the young talent in regional WA.
Rio Tinto partners with CinefestOZ to support the Cinesnaps program, and the film festival itself, each year.
"Rio Tinto is proud to sponsor Cinesnaps and delighted to see the competition expand into the Midwest. Cinesnaps provides a great opportunity for young people to get curious about digital technology and hone their skills," he said.
In 2023, CinefestOZ Film Festival will take place between August 29 and September 3, and those interested in entering the Short Film Competition can download the Entry Packs now at cinefestoz.com/cinesnaps/short-film-competition/entry-pack
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.