Our People

Margaret River student recognised for cultural design

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 28 2022 - 3:00am
Year 8 student Bella Fairbrass (pictured with her parents) was awarded third prize for her logo design. Pictures: Supplied

A Margaret River student has received high praise for her entry and third prize in the LOGO Design Competition celebrating the 50th Anniversary of China-Australia diplomatic relations.

Local News

