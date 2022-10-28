Margaret River student recognised for cultural design

A Margaret River student has received high praise for her entry and third prize in the LOGO Design Competition celebrating the 50th Anniversary of China-Australia diplomatic relations.
At a special ceremony in Perth, Year 8 student Bella Fairbrass was presented with her accolade, awarded from a pool of entries from nearly 190 primary and secondary school students across Western Australia.
The Margaret River Senior High School student attended alongside Asian Languages teacher Angela McCoy, who accepted appreciation awards for having one of the most entries from a participating school.
"The Chinese Consulate General in Perth would like to thank all the participants for their entries, which are full of childlike innocence and sincere good wishes for the everlasting friendship between China and Australia as well as their peoples," a spokesperson said.
"After the evaluation process, we are glad to announce that there are 18 participants sharing the prizes. Congratulations!"
MRSHS was the only regional school winner in this year's competition.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
