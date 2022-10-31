Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Cricket clubs abandon games as rain hits South West

By Allan Miller
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:19am, first published 1:08am
BEST BOWLER: Cowaramups Bill Cawley was the only bowler to take three wickets in a truncated Busselton-Margaret River cricket competition at the weekend. Picture: Vanessa Hatton.

DUNSBOROUGH Cricket Club are hosting their first Blue Stumps Day this Saturday to raise money for depression support group Beyond Blue.

