Cricket clubs abandon games as rain hits South West

DUNSBOROUGH Cricket Club are hosting their first Blue Stumps Day this Saturday to raise money for depression support group Beyond Blue.
According to Darcy Carroll from Dunsborough, the idea came about after Burekup Cricket Club, north of Bunbury, hosted a similar event.
"Mental health is very important to us, as many people we know have suffered or know someone who has suffered from anxiety, depression or other mental health issues," said Mr Carroll.
"Beyond Blue continues to offer some great resources, help and services to anybody needing help.
"They continue to help many people in the community on a daily basis, and we as a club thought that raising some funds would be a great way to give something back.
"As a club Dunsborough always encourages our players to talk to one another, share their problems and to enjoy the mateship that we have.
"We encourage everybody to come down and enjoy the local cricket that we have to offer on Saturday and support a great cause."
Cricket in the Busselton-Margaret River senior competition was severely affected by rain last Saturday, with the majority of games in all grades being washed out without a ball bowled.
The only A-Grade action took place at Margaret River, where play started on time in drizzling rain between Margaret River Hawks and Cowaramup.
Unfortunately the action lasted less than five minutes, with Cowaramup's Connor Oates sending down just four deliveries to Hawks opening batsman Chris McLean, including two wides, before the rain intensified, forcing the players from the field.
The game was abandoned an hour later as the conditions worsened.
At Dunsborough, Dunsborough and St Marys were keen to play a shortened game despite the persistent drizzle, and waited till 2pm before finally taking the covers off the wicket.
However, the return of light drizzle, allied with concerns over the fitness of the pitch and infield, saw the captains shake hands and finally call it a day.
The A-Grade game between Yallingup-Oddbods and Vasse in Busselton was abandoned fairly early, and both B-Grade games were also called off.
The miracle of the weekend took place at Cowaramup, where a 40-over-a-side C-Grade game between Cowaramup and YOBS Academy was actually played without any interruption.
YOBS Academy won the toss and batted, and were bowled out for 140 in 32 overs with skipper Steven Mott (76) and Samuel Lucas (24) the only batsmen to get going.
Bill Cawley (3 for 28), Matthew Allen (2 for 24) and Alfie Foster (2 for 7) were multiple wicket takers for the Bulls.
Set 141 for victory, Cowaramup did it easily inside 18 overs for the loss of just four wickets, with Ben Kirkham (35) and Quinn Giroud (38 not out) both scoring a better than run a ball.
Jarvis Basell took 2 for 33 for the YOBS Academy.
The other three C-Grade games were all abandoned without a ball bowled.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.