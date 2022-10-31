Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Big wins for Deep Woods | 21st Langton's Margaret River Wine Show

Nicky Lefebvre
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:00am
Winners were grinners at this year's Langton's Margaret River Wine Show, which celebrated its 21st birthday with a gala luncheon at the Credaro Family's Esther Gardens in Yelverton. Picture: Supplied

A whopping 665 exhibits from 92 entrants fell under the knowledgeable gaze of judges at this year's Langton's Margaret River Wine Show this week, with Margaret River's Deep Woods Estate collecting a swag of awards.

