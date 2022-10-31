Big wins for Deep Woods | 21st Langton's Margaret River Wine Show

A whopping 665 exhibits from 92 entrants fell under the knowledgeable gaze of judges at this year's Langton's Margaret River Wine Show this week, with Margaret River's Deep Woods Estate collecting a swag of awards.
Chaired by wine writer Nick Ryan and judged by experts from around Australia and beyond, the competition saw 50 wines receive a gold medal for a score of 95 points or above.
Following the exhaustive judging process at Margaret River HEART, the awards were presented at a gala luncheon at the Credaro Family's Esther Gardens in Yelverton.
The location was particularly important to honour two milestones - the 21st birthday of the Margaret River Wine Show and the centenary of the first Fragola cuttings planted by Cesare Credaro in 1922, seeding four generations of farming and winemaking in the region.
Deep Woods Estate collected six trophies, including Most Successful Exhibitor, Wine of Provenance and Wine of Show.
"[We're hugely thrilled to be so successful at the 21st Margaret River Wine Show, a testimony to the whole Deep Woods team from viticulture, cellar and winemaking," said Deep Woods' winemaker Julian Langworthy.
"Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon is in a great place and super excited to win Wine of Show with this Single Vineyard wine."
Chair of Judges Nick Ryan said the 2022 wine show found the region "in the rudest of health".
"The twin pillars of Margaret River excellence - Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon- provided real excitement and the Wine of Show is an incredibly refined and precision etched example of contemporary Cabernet," he said.
"It's truly world class."
Mr Ryan said judges were impressed by the quality of wines emerging in other classes, including current vintage blends of semillon and sauvignon blanc, sparkling wines, and alternate whites.
"The shiraz classes have once again really impressed," he said.
"There are some stunning examples of the variety here, across an exciting range of styles."
Margaret River Wine Association CEO, Amanda Whiteland said, "the eight-year Langton's naming right partnership and support of the Margaret River Wine Region is incredibly important.
"We are also grateful for the wonderful community in Margaret River and the hard-working team of Stewards, Volunteers and Wine Show Committee who give their time so generously to enable the Show to run so smoothly," Ms Whiteland said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.