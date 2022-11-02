When you haven't got a roof over your head, trying to stay warm and dry is a real and constant challenge.
People experiencing homeless in the Augusta Margaret River region can now have at least some protection from the elements, thanks to the Margaret River Lions Club, who have fronted the funds for some Shelter Bags, or personal portable tents.
It is fantastic to see local community groups such as these coming together and making a real difference.- Geraldine Clarke, Just Home
The bags are lightweight, swag-like, portable beds that provide warmth, and shelter for people unable to find accommodation.
Spokesperson Geraldine Clarke said as a local organisation seeing the housing crisis first-hand, Just Home was pleased to have the bags to offer clients.
"The Busselton Geographe Bay Rotary Club took the initiative and alongside other funders including Lions Dunsborough, ordered in a bulk shipment of Shelter Bags and made some available to distribute through other community agencies to support those in our region sleeping rough," she said.
"An important thanks goes out to the Margaret River Lions Club for donating the funds for Just Home to be able to purchase these Shelter Bags and also to Rotary for the initiative and making them available.
Rotary Club of Busselton-Geographe Bay president Bernie Masters said the bags, which were the idea of Rotarian Ross Johnston, would keep people safe and warm if they were forced to sleep rough.
"We were overwhelmed by the support we received from the South West community for this project," he said.
"Without us making a public call for financial assistance, people and groups ... knocked on our door and donated sufficient funds to allow us to buy a full container load of 750 Shelterbags."
Ms Clarke said the Shelter Bags would make a big difference, but the issue of housing insecurity in the region was far from being solved.
"While we know these Shelter Bags will be well received by those sleeping rough, offering some important short-term relief, we also know that the deep underlying problem is a lack of affordable and social housing in our region," she said.
"This is a key focus for Just Home and we will continue working, alongside the community, to advocate for an increase in social and affordable housing for our region."
If you would like to support Just Home in this endeavour, donate, or learn more about what the group does, visit www.justhome.org
