Group seeks piano for new Busselton arts venue

Busselton residents with a grand piano looking for a new home could take up an opportunity to create a lasting musical legacy in their name.
With last week's announcement of the name for the new Performing Arts Centre, Saltwater Busselton, the Friends of the Busselton Cultural Precinct are commencing their search for a rehearsal piano to be homed in the new venue.
"Whilst a quality piano will be purchased to use in concerts, sourcing funding for this may take a while, so a piano to use in the interim and also for rehearsals is required," said Lisa Massey, President of the Friends of the Busselton Cultural Precinct.
Sharon Custers, Venue Manager for Saltwater and the Cultural Precinct suggested people looking to downsize their home or who no longer played regularly may like to give their piano a new home.
"The piano could be donated or loaned in which case the owner could continue to play their piano in the new venue", Ms Custers said.
The Friends of the Busselton Cultural Precinct is a recently incorporated community group formed with the goal of becoming the heart and passion of the Precinct and Saltwater, through promoting and advocating activities, fundraising and social events.
When the venue has opened, members of the group will receive benefits such as discounted tickets and invitations to meet performance stars and season launches.
Membership is currently free.
If you have a piano to offer, or are interested in joining the Friends of the Busselton Cultural Precinct, please email saltwaterfriends2@gmail.com
