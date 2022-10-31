Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Group seeks piano for new Busselton arts venue

Updated October 31 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:30am
Busselton residents with a grand piano looking for a new home could take up an opportunity to create a lasting musical legacy in their name.

