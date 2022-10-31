Ladies' Night lights up Margaret River Mitre 10 | Photos

Margaret River Mitre 10 rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for the store's annual Ladies Night event.
Held in support of River Angels, the night allows local women to take a tour of the store after hours, participate in a range of fun activities and learn more about some of the store's major suppliers and brands.
As well as cooking demonstrations, painting workshops and the chance to take home your own potted plant, attendees also entered a raffle draw by completing a questionnaire entry form throughout the night.
An exciting highlight saw two local women pick up the power tools to compete in a build-off, racing to construct a flatpack unit to cheers from the crowd.
River Angels' Lynda Donovan gave an update on the latest for the group and thanked Mitre 10 for the continued support.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
