Be swept away by the dance hall days of early Australia | What's On

Updated October 31 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:37am
The Rivoli celebrates the early days of the Rivoli Dance Palace in Parramatta, Western Sydney's favourite dance hall. Picture: Supplied

A celebration of the classic Australian dance hall is set to land in the region with two shows featuring some of the country's best dancers and musicians, brought to town by Arts Margaret River.

Local News

