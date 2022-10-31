Be swept away by the dance hall days of early Australia | What's On

A celebration of the classic Australian dance hall is set to land in the region with two shows featuring some of the country's best dancers and musicians, brought to town by Arts Margaret River.
Locals are invited, along with their favourite dance partners, to be swept into an immersive exploration of mid-century nightlife, desire and social connection.
From the early 1930s to the late 1960s, the Rivoli Dance Palace in Parramatta was Western Sydney's favourite dance hall.
Demolished in 1973 to make way for an office development, now nothing remains of 'The Riv' except the stories of the people who danced there.
The action at the Rivoli Ballroom was broadcast on radio stations across Australia's eastern seaboard for over a decade during the 50s and 60s.
It was a place where entire families could gather to share in dancing and music.
Today, the venue only exists in the memories of those who danced there.
Throughout the performance, you'll hear the voices of people who danced at the Rivoli, as well as the voices of those who dance now, in this town.
Molly Hall from Margaret River is one of the voices heard on the night.
"Remember when we girls had to wait until some boy came up to us and asked us to dance? Well, forget it!
"No need now to sit quietly, longingly tapping your feet, waiting..... Leap onto that dance floor, feel the joy of your whole body moving, gyrating to the music and dance, dance, dance as though no-one is watching," she encouraged.
Scheduled for shows in Augusta and Cowaramup, The Rivoli will feature a live band, and bar facilities will be available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.