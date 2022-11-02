Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Wise move by winemakers protecting South West bushland

November 2 2022 - 4:00am
Greg Garnish (far right) says while the Wise Wine property also boasts vineyards and manicured gardens, protection of its native bushland is an important responsibility for the business. Picture: Supplied

Wise Wine is creating a culture of appreciation for the natural bush by clearing its 40-odd hectare property of arum lilies, landscaping with local plants and even looking to incorporate native botanicals into products.

Local News

