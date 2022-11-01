Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Garden party puts Old Hospital precinct front and centre

Updated November 1 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:30am
Lydell Huntly, Centre Manager and Jenny Bunbury, MRCC Secretary and History Group representative catch up to discuss plans for the garden party on 11 November. Picture: Supplied

The gardens at Margaret River Community Centre (MRCC) on Tunbridge Street are full of colour, a sign that it's time for their annual garden party and art exhibition.

Local News

