Garden party puts Old Hospital precinct front and centre

The gardens at Margaret River Community Centre (MRCC) on Tunbridge Street are full of colour, a sign that it's time for their annual garden party and art exhibition.
On Friday 11 November, the wider community is invited to come along to view over 40 artworks from the Community Centre's Art Collection that have been purchased from Margaret River Senior High School's 'Creating Identity' exhibitions since 2002.
The afternoon will also celebrate the launch of the Old Hospital Heritage Trail, a self-guided stroll around the grounds to learn the history of the heritage listed buildings, the first of which were constructed in 1924.
"The Community Centre exists to conserve heritage, support community members and strengthen the community," said Jessica Worrall, Chair of MRCC.
"One of our specific objectives is to support the arts and our acquisition program is one of the ways we do this.
"Twenty years of supporting student artists has added to the diversity in our collection."
"I am also delighted to announce we will have two special musicians entertaining the crowd, with Rio and Hunter Haigh coming home to Margaret River to perform.
"The brothers attended Margaret River Community Centre for Children as toddlers 15-odd years ago and now live in Fremantle where they have just graduated from the Musical Artists program at John Curtin College.
"Mum, Danielle worked at the Community Centre for several years as well."
As the Old Hospital approaches its centenary year in 2024, the Community Centre has commissioned Jenny and Bill Bunbury to compile a commemorative book.
"The development of the Old Hospital is a real marker of the development of the District and many people had experiences here, be it joyful births or traumatic injuries, and it was a workplace for many.
"We hope the Heritage Trail will prompt some reminiscing and story-telling and we look forward to collecting more stories from the last 100 years."
The garden party is a free event and everyone is welcome to come together to celebrate and enjoy this vibrant community space in the centre of town. RSVPs are encouraged, to bookings@mrcc.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.