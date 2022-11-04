What does a no win no fee mean?

In a no-win no, fee agreement, your lawyer agrees that you will only need to pay the case fees if you win. Picture Shutterstock

If you have suffered a personal injury, you can enter into a no-win no, fee agreement with your lawyer, and this takes the stress out of an already stressful situation. You won't have to pay your attorney's fees if you lose.

The fees charged in a no-win no, fee agreement are higher than those in a standard cost agreement. This is because the lawyers take the risk that they will only get paid for their services if the case is successful.

What costs will I expect to pay?

There might be some hidden costs involved in the no-win no, fee agreement that you'll only become aware of afterwards. Below are some expenses that you'll likely have to pay:

Attorneys costs

You will have to pay the other side's legal costs if you're unsuccessful in court, even though you won't have to pay your own fees. If a case is unsuccessful, the losing side must pay the winning side's legal fees. On the other hand, Smiths Lawyers will pay the other side's legal fees if your matter is unsuccessful.

Disbursements/outlays

Disbursements are not legal costs, so they will be payable whether you win your case. These are payments made to a third party in connection with your matter.



These expenses include photocopying, expert report fees and barristers' fees. Whether or not the attorneys can recover their disbursements should be set out in the no-win no, fee agreement.

Uplift fees

If you win your case, an uplift fee is usually described as over and above any legal fees and generally expressed as a percentage of the charges.

The 50/50 rule

The 50/50 rule applies to no-win, no-fee agreements where there is a claim for damages for personal injury. The rule states that a law firm's maximum charge is half (50 per cent) of the settlement amount after deducting refunds and disbursements.

What is not included in the 50/50 rule?

There are a few essential things to know about the 50/50 rule. The rule will not apply in the following instances:

If the claim is not for 'damages for personal injury;

Claims against insurance companies under life or disability insurance policies;

Claims for government benefits.

The 50/50 doesn't consider interest on any litigation loans or loans relating to the claim, and the interest must be paid from the client's share of the settlement or judgement.

How does the 50/50 rule work if I change firms?

If you change firms mid-way through your matter, there may be a dispute about what each firm is entitled to. The courts have yet to decide on the issue. These claims will be negotiated between the parties involved, depending on the amount of work done by each firm.

The rule ensures that the client receives a fair portion of the settlement or judgement.

Conclusion