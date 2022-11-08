'Best Show ever!': Locals full of praise for volunteer army | Photos

It was another great turnout for the annual Margaret River Agricultural Show over the weekend, where the crowds headed to Gloucester Park to take in the spectacle created by a hardworking team of volunteers.
Locals were quick to commend the 'vollie army', which included expert judges, exhibition hall marshalls, traffic and ticketing attendants, trade space managers and more, plus a committee which worked throughout the year to bring the event to fruition.
"Seeing the joy on our children's faces is priceless," wrote local mum Tegan Simmonds.
"So much free entertainment, the motorbikes are always such a huge hit! As are the fireworks.
"And thanks so much to all the police, ambulance and DFES officers, another highlight for the kids as well as the Discover Deadly tent and the birds of prey.
"And of course the exhibition hall, my kids loved seeing their own work and the work of their friends. A great community event. Thank you!"
Elle Lawrance praised the "mammoth effort" from the team.
"There's volunteering on a community committee, and then there's volunteering on a committee of this scale, what you all put in is insane, can't imagine the hours and hours of work... we appreciate it," she said.
Lisa McLaren made special mention of committee president Lara Armstrong.
"On behalf of the entire community, thank you Lara Armstrong for coordinating the Best Show EVER," Ms McLaren wrote.
"Your months of hard work has paid off.
"You and your amazing team have brought together an event of great vendors, a great exhibition hall, fantastic fireworks and the cleanest show I have ever seen."
