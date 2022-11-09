A gold medal win for Open Studios art trail

The team behind the annual Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) event celebrated a big night at the 50th Perth Airport Western Australian Tourism Awards over the weekend, collecting gold in the Festivals and Events Category at the gala ceremony.
It was the first year the event was entered into the awards and Event Chair Jim Davies said he and the team couldn't be prouder.
"This is a huge acknowledgement for the arts not only in the Margaret River Region and South West but also in WA," Mr Davies said.
"Our 168 artists put their hearts and souls into Open Studios, opening their private studios to the public for 16 days to create an artistic adventure throughout the Margaret River Region.
"Artists share their skills, work, stories and inspiration in what we believe to be the biggest art event of its kind in the southern hemisphere."
Margaret River Region Open Studios boasts a wide range of artists in studios and galleries from Busselton to Hamelin Bay, and is free for visitors to create their own artistic adventure, accessing artists and creatives in their own spaces and learning more about the art direct from the people who created it.
Mr Davies said the 2021 event saw more than 85,000 studio visits, with more than half of attendees from Perth keen to take in the region's beauty as well as its art.
"Thirty seven percent were visiting MRROS for the first time and the event generated $10 million in economic benefit for the region," he said.
Mr Davies thanked the MRROS board - Deputy Chair Jacquie Happ, Kay Gibson, Fi Wilkie, Sarah Hewer, Bu Wilson, and Susan Montanari - "who work tirelessly throughout the year to make MRROS possible".
"Congratulations to all the Tourism Awards winners and fellow Festivals and Events finalists and event holders for staging quality events to enhance WA's tourism event calendar," Mr Davies said.
Margaret River Region Open Studios returns on 9 to 24 September 2023.
Visit www.mrropenstudios.com.au for more details.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
