Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

A gold medal win for Open Studios art trail

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River Region Open Studios board and organisers at the Tourism Awards: Lizzy Pepper, Susan Montanari, Emily Jackson, Kay Gibson, Bu Wilson, Fi Wilkie, Jacquie Happ, Janine Pittaway, Dorothy Davies and Jim Davies

The team behind the annual Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) event celebrated a big night at the 50th Perth Airport Western Australian Tourism Awards over the weekend, collecting gold in the Festivals and Events Category at the gala ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.