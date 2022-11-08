Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

River health and future in spotlight at Sundowner

Updated November 9 2022 - 4:53pm, first published November 8 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Genevieve Hanran-Smith has completed significant mapping and conservation work on the Margaret River, and will speak at the upcoming Sundowner Series. Picture: Supplied

Everyone who swims or paddles in the Margaret River, lives or walks along its banks, or cares about the waterway is urged to come along to the next event in Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Sundowner Series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.