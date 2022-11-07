Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Art auction raises vital funds for Independent School | Photos

Updated November 7 2022 - 6:44pm, first published 5:30pm
Auction sales on Saturday night came to almost $43,000 at Margaret River HEART at the 17th Annual Margaret River Art Auction to support Margaret River Independent School (MRIS).

