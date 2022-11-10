Rock art expert to appear in Margaret River

The Margaret River chapter of the University of the Third Age (U3A) will host a special presentation by Aboriginal rock art expert and academic Dr. Mike Donaldson OAM on November 18 at the Margaret River District Club.
Dr. Donaldson has documented Aboriginal rock art in many regions of the Northwest of WA and was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) on Australia Day 2022, for service to the Indigenous community.
He completed a PhD at UWA before working in mineral exploration and associated research for over 30 years, taking him all over Australia and to China, Russia, Finland, and much of Africa.
A latent interest in Aboriginal rock art took him to the Kimberley in 1989, followed by extensive bush walks along the area's wild rivers almost every year since.
Detailed photographic documentation and accurate location data of over 900 Kimberley art sites, many unknown even to traditional owners due to their remoteness, has resulted in a valuable archive of the regions artistic heritage. A similar detailed inventory of petroglyph sites on Burrup Peninsula in the Pilbara was also completed.
These images were made available to the public in large-format extensively-illustrated books published under his personal imprint, Wildrocks Publications; Burrup Rock Art in 2009, and Kimberley Rock Art (volumes 1 to 3) in 2012-13.
Other volumes covering the art of a Pilbara island, Depuch Rock Art, and an Australia-wide volume, Australia's Rock Art, were prepared in 2016-18, but are yet to be fully approved for publication.
Copies of over 28,000 of Mike's rock art images in some 1600 art sites across Australia were donated to the Centre for Rock Art Research and Management (CRARM) at UWA.
