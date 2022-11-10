Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Rock art expert to appear in Margaret River

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 10 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Mike Donaldson OAM

The Margaret River chapter of the University of the Third Age (U3A) will host a special presentation by Aboriginal rock art expert and academic Dr. Mike Donaldson OAM on November 18 at the Margaret River District Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.