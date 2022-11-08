Crazy socks come out for a great cause in Cowie

A pair of dedicated young locals found a quirky way to show their support for their fellow Australians struggling with floods on the east coast.
Last week, Cowaramup PS students Reegan McFerran and Elisha Mann organised a crazy sock day on campus to raise funds for the flood relief effort.
Donations were laid out across the school basketball court to demonstrate the scope of the duo's fundraising.
"It was a fun way to raise money for much needed funds for the flood victims in the Eastern states," said teacher Leesa Mathers.
"The school raised $405, this money will be given to the Red Cross. Every little bit helps, the money will make a difference to families in need across Victoria and New South Wales.
"Well done Cowaramup community!"
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
