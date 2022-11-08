South West divers gearing up for bumper crayfish season

With the weather changing and the water getting slightly warmer we are seeing people come out of the woodwork to head to their local beach to go diving, swimming, fishing and snorkeling.
King George has been thick in the Geographe Bay and loads of our boaties have headed up to catch a feed for their family.
Boaties have now been locked out of fishing for demersal species until December 15, so are targeting whiting, kingys, crays, skippy, squid and tuna.
Our swell has been pretty high lately so heading out boating has not been easy, only a few windows have been open in the past few weeks.
We are still awaiting to hear from the State Government on the outcome of the very large petition that has been handed to them recently with regard to the proposal to shut recreational fishos out for nine months of the year.
We are hoping that a decision will be made in the next two weeks and also crossing our fingers that it will not be as harsh as nine months.
I am looking forward to some warmer evenings to head down to my local and wet a line for soapy mulloway and tailor.
The word is that they are thick and plentiful at the moment.
These tasty fish make for a perfect fillet or even whole cooked fish in the oven stuffed with herbs and lemon slices.
If you are not sure how to catch these, please don't hesitate to pop in to the store and ask us what gear you require.
For all our loyal customers I would like you to let you know that your loyalty points acquired over the past two years will be expiring on 30th November - so please if you require anything from us (maybe a little early Christmas shopping) - pop in and use up your points to get yourself a discount on anything in store.
Our diving community are gearing up for a great cray season.
Whether you are putting pots in and diving on them or just using a cray loop with a dive torch for more vision - they are well worth getting a licence and getting in the water to target.
Please remember if you are boating, fishing or diving to ensure that you leave no rubbish in the water or on the beaches - we like to keep our coastline pristine for all.
Safe Diving and Fishing until next month,
The crew @ Down South Camping & Outdoors.
